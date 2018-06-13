Classifieds

MEMORIAL SERVICE: IVAN BARNES

The Memorial service for
Mr Ivan Barnes will be held

on Thursday, the 14:06:2018
@ 10 o'clock
at the Buffalo Flats Primary School Hall.

 

