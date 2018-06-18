Classifieds

SOUTHERNWOOD MAGNOLIA COURT

SOUTHERNWOOD MAGNOLIA COURT

60 St James Road.

Flat to rent R4500 excl W&L.
Deposit R5000.

060 383 2759.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Watch the moment soccer team is found alive in Thai cave
Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
X