Tuition Free Scholarship (Skills Development)

Scholarship offered in National Certificate:

Information Technology End-User Computing NQF L3 training,

interested learners must collect application form, and return it together with last School Report or Certificate, ID Copy, & admin fee,

at NCM Academy 11 North Street East London or 104 Alexandra RD KWT.

Call: 043 7221241/ 0780121268.

Closing date: 17 July 2018.

www.ncmacademy.co.za