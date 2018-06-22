Classifieds

IN MEMORIAM: PAT REDGARD

PAT REDGARD

No random messages to read, no Sunday afternoon phone calls to answer, no laughs to share over corny jokes, no hugs to fill or kisses on the nose for luck. So many things have been so sorely missed in the year that you've been gone. Not a day goes by that we don't miss your unconditional love and undying support. How we long for just one more chat over a cup of coffee and delicious scones. But we find some comfort in knowing that you are watching over us.

We love you mega big time, always and forever.

Your son Mike, Jax, Nath, Charnie, Jay, Jess, JR, and Emily xxx.

