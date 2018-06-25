ADMIN RECEPTIONIST POSITION
ADMIN
RECEPTIONIST
POSITION
Administrative
receptionist required
to perform general office
duties, including
but not limited to
• Daily Filing
• Daily Reporting to
Head Office
• Processing
• Petty cash control
• Answering
telephones
• Support Sales team
Requirements
• Matric.
• Computer Literate
(Microsoft word,
excel, outlook)
• Fluent in Afrikaans
and English.
(Xhosa a Plus)
• Excellent
communication skills
both written and
spoken
• Well groomed.
• Drivers Licence
• Own transport.
• Previous reception
experience
