ADMIN

RECEPTIONIST

POSITION

Administrative

receptionist required

to perform general office

duties, including

but not limited to

• Daily Filing

• Daily Reporting to

Head Office

• Processing

• Petty cash control

• Answering

telephones

• Support Sales team

Requirements

• Matric.

• Computer Literate

(Microsoft word,

excel, outlook)

• Fluent in Afrikaans

and English.

(Xhosa a Plus)

• Excellent

communication skills

both written and

spoken

• Well groomed.

• Drivers Licence

• Own transport.

• Previous reception

experience

Email CV to tractorspares4@gmail.com