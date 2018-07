MERCHANDISE

CONTROLLER

• Min 3 years

Merchandising

experience

• Valid Drivers

Licence

• Computer literate

• Contactable

References

Must be based in

East London

Prepared to travel

Salary R5000 –

R6000 based

on experience

Company vehicle

Email CV to

kirsty@mmsec.co.za

If no response

received after

2 weeks,

please consider

your application

unsuccessful.