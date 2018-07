PLINT DES

- Des you were a friend, colleague, mentor and an inspiration to me. It was a privilege to have known you and my life is the better for it. My thoughts and prayers are with Fran and family during this sad time. Wishing you God’s peace to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.

With heartfelt condolences from Terry, Tanya and family (Bennies Welding Works)