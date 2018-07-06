Classifieds

ALEXANDER Joan

Missing you dearly since you passed away, a special wife and mother, a special face, someone we love dearly and cannot replace. Never selfish, always kind, these memories you left behind.

R.I.P Love James and Lance.

