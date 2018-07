A leading Market Research Company seeks to employ the services of FIELD RESEARCHERS in EAST LONDON to work on a project to project basis.

Applicants need to possess interviewing skills, numeracy at matric or equivalent level, computer literacy, and at least 5 Matric passes.

All applicants must be fluent in at least two languages (including English).

Please forward CVs to funeka@plus94.co.za

or fax to 086 688 7284