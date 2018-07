BRIAN REHSE

1ST MAY 1952 – 14TH JULY 2018

The Fairland’s Retirement Community are deeply saddened by the passing of Brian Rehse, fellow Cottage Resident and friend whose dedicated commitment to being of Service and making a difference. Will be missed beyond measure. Our sincere condolences to Janice and family

Til we meet again Brian.

With gratitude and love from your Fairland’s family.