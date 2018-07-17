Classifieds

BUSY kitchen looking for semi-skilled hand / Chef

BUSY kitchen looking for semi-skilled hand / Chef

Previous experience would be an advantage.

Please forward CV to 043 748 2202.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

#MandelaDay: how South Africa honoured Madiba on his 100th birthday
#MandelaDay: how South Africa honoured Madiba on his 100th birthday
X