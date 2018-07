Lorraine Flanagan (nee Botha)

In loving memory of a wife and mother who left us 18 years ago.

Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure.

Your love is still our guide and though we cannot see you,

you are always by our side. You are loved beyond words

and missed beyond measure.

Dearly missed by your husband

Stephen and children, Elridge, Samantha, Chantal and Alphonso