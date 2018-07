CLARKE STANLEY

– Our precious Dad and Pa. Thank you for the sacrifices you made to give us the best education, for teaching us good morals, for providing a safe and secure home, our Sunday drives for ice-cream cones, drive-in twice a week, fishing outings and the best fish always.

You will forever be in our hearts. We love you XXX

May you RIP until we meet again.

Eric, Rins, Tarryn, Brad and Nats.