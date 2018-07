TRANSKEI PRIMARY SCHOOL

Invites applications for the year 2019

LIMITED VACANCIES FROM GRADE R TO GRADE 7

Hostel accommodation available.

Forms will be available (for one week only) from the JP office (for Grade R, 1, 2 & 3 – gate 8) and the main office(for Grade 4, 5, 6 & 7– gate 3) from 30 July 2018 to 3 August 2018 between 08:00 and 12:00.