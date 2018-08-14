VEHICLE TESTER/AFTER SALES QUALITY CONTROLLER
VEHICLE TESTER /
AFTER SALES QUALITY CONTROLLER
Great opportunity for someone needing to move off the bench. This position, at a top Motor Dealership, requires a person with good working mechanical knowledge and experience to test drive and assess vehicles, check service/repairs against job cards, deal with customers. Excellent remuneration and benefits offered
Email caghrd@gmail.com
Fax 086 511 2758
Tel 043 743 4902
Career Advancement Group
