VEHICLE TESTER /

AFTER SALES QUALITY CONTROLLER

Great opportunity for someone needing to move off the bench. This position, at a top Motor Dealership, requires a person with good working mechanical knowledge and experience to test drive and assess vehicles, check service/repairs against job cards, deal with customers. Excellent remuneration and benefits offered

Email caghrd@gmail.com

Fax 086 511 2758

Tel 043 743 4902

Career Advancement Group