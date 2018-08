LAERSKOOL KUSWAG

FOUNDATION PHASE

TEACHING POST

(Grade 1)

English Medium

(Fully Qualified REQV 14)

REQUIREMENTS:

Complete CV to be attached to application

Must be registered with SACE

Indicate Extra-Mural activities

Experience with Foundation Phase learners

Bilingual in English and Afrikaans

Send application to:

The Principal Laerskool Kuswag

E-mail: principal@kuswagprim.co.za

ONLY SUCCESSFUL APPLICANTS WILL BE CONTACTED

CLOSING DATE: 24 AUGUST 2018