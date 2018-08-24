CAMBRIDGE SPORTS CLUB.

Upper Swarries (Main Bar). The friendly club.

I just want to take this opportunity to thank all the members old, young and new for their good support. The club that is the talk of the town at the moment, thank you for the free advertising. Keep on talking!

Where every hour is a happy hour. Where every day is pensioner’s day.

Our number 1 motto - manners, discipline and respect.

Right of admission reserved. Don’t forget the Music festival all weekend. If you don’t qualify please get on the next train and go to the next station.

079 561 2150.