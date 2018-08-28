Classifieds

NORWOOD: 13 beds

NORWOOD

13 beds, 2 ensuits, 3 family bath, 2 kitchen, 2 garage.

For B&B or office.

Nxt – N2

– 082 083 8334.

R20k neg

