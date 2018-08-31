GONUBIE PRIMARY SCHOOL: 1 X foundation phase educator
GONUBIE PRIMARY SCHOOL
VACANCY
The following SGB Teaching post is available:
1 X FOUNDATION PHASE EDUCATOR
Effective 01 January 2019
Recognized 4 year Teaching qualification
Registered with SACE
Teaching experience a strong recommendation
Computer Literate
State Extra Murals
Applications must be emailed to the
Headmaster’s PA: mpilkington@gonubieprimary.co.za
OR handed in at the school: The Headmaster,
Gonubie Primary School, 24 Main Road, Gonubie.
Closing date Friday 7 September 2018 at 12:00
The Governing Body reserves the right not to fill this position. If you do not hear from the Principal by 28 September 2018, please consider your application to have been unsuccessful.
