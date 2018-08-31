GONUBIE PRIMARY SCHOOL: 1 X foundation phase educator

GONUBIE PRIMARY SCHOOL

VACANCY

The following SGB Teaching post is available:

1 X FOUNDATION PHASE EDUCATOR

Effective 01 January 2019



Recognized 4 year Teaching qualification

Registered with SACE

Teaching experience a strong recommendation

Computer Literate

State Extra Murals

Applications must be emailed to the

Headmaster’s PA: mpilkington@gonubieprimary.co.za

OR handed in at the school: The Headmaster,

Gonubie Primary School, 24 Main Road, Gonubie.

Closing date Friday 7 September 2018 at 12:00

The Governing Body reserves the right not to fill this position. If you do not hear from the Principal by 28 September 2018, please consider your application to have been unsuccessful.