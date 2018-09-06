Gonubie Primary School

IP/SP EDUCATOR

Gonubie Primary School is seeking to appoint a motivated, dedicated and qualified Educator in a SGB post to join our team from 1 January 2019.

The successful candidate will need to be experienced in teaching Afrikaans at a 1st Additional Language level in the Intermediate and Senior Phase (Gr 4-7). Coaching of Sport is compulsory.

The candidate’s application must include the following:

Letter of application SACE registration certificate (or proof of registration or submission) Details of teaching qualifications CV References with relevant contact details

Applications must be emailed to the Headmaster’s PA: mpilkington@gonubieprimary.co.za

OR handed in at the school: The Headmaster, Gonubie Primary School, 24 Main Road, Gonubie.

CLOSING DATE:

TUESDAY 11 SEPTEMBER 2018

AT 12HOO

THE GOVERNING BODY RESERVES THE RIGHT NOT TO FILL THIS POSITION

Please regard the application as being unsuccessful if you have not had a response from the School by Friday 28 September 2018.