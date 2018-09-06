Classifieds

IP/SP EDUCATOR

06 September 2018
classified
GONUBIE PRIMARY IP / SP Teacher classified

Gonubie Primary School

 

IP/SP EDUCATOR

 Gonubie Primary School is seeking to appoint a motivated, dedicated and qualified Educator in a SGB post to join our team from 1 January 2019.

The successful candidate will need to be experienced in teaching Afrikaans at a 1st Additional Language level in the Intermediate and Senior Phase (Gr 4-7).  Coaching of Sport is compulsory.

The candidate’s application must include the following:

  1. Letter of application
  2. SACE registration certificate (or proof of registration or submission)
  3. Details of teaching qualifications
  4. CV
  5. References with relevant contact details

Applications must be emailed to the Headmaster’s PA:  mpilkington@gonubieprimary.co.za

OR handed in at the school:  The Headmaster, Gonubie Primary School, 24 Main Road, Gonubie.

CLOSING DATE:    
TUESDAY 11 SEPTEMBER 2018
AT 12HOO

THE GOVERNING BODY RESERVES THE RIGHT NOT TO FILL THIS POSITION

Please regard the application as being unsuccessful if you have not had a response from the School by Friday 28 September 2018.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

State Capture Inquiry - Day 10
State Capture Inquiry - Day 10
X