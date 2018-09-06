IP/SP EDUCATOR
Gonubie Primary School
IP/SP EDUCATOR
Gonubie Primary School is seeking to appoint a motivated, dedicated and qualified Educator in a SGB post to join our team from 1 January 2019.
The successful candidate will need to be experienced in teaching Afrikaans at a 1st Additional Language level in the Intermediate and Senior Phase (Gr 4-7). Coaching of Sport is compulsory.
The candidate’s application must include the following:
- Letter of application
- SACE registration certificate (or proof of registration or submission)
- Details of teaching qualifications
- CV
- References with relevant contact details
Applications must be emailed to the Headmaster’s PA: mpilkington@gonubieprimary.co.za
OR handed in at the school: The Headmaster, Gonubie Primary School, 24 Main Road, Gonubie.
CLOSING DATE:
TUESDAY 11 SEPTEMBER 2018
AT 12HOO
THE GOVERNING BODY RESERVES THE RIGHT NOT TO FILL THIS POSITION
Please regard the application as being unsuccessful if you have not had a response from the School by Friday 28 September 2018.
