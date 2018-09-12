FIRE FIGHTER
Suitably qualified individuals are invited to apply for FIRE FIGHTER position within our organisation based at a Global Manufacturing Plant in EL.
Requirements & Attributes:
- Grade 12
- Valid Code C1 drivers’ licence
- Relevant Fire Fighter experience
- SAESI recognised qualifications
- Fire fighter 1 (NFPA 1001)
- Fire fighter 2 (NFPA 1001)
- Hazmat Awareness (NFPA 472)
- Hazmat Operational (NFPA 472)
- First Aid Level 3 or Basic Ambulance Assistant (BAA)
- Physically Fit
- Willing to work shifts
Fax to 086 698 3337 before the 17th September 2018.
Note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
