Suitably qualified individuals are invited to apply for FIRE FIGHTER position within our organisation based at a Global Manufacturing Plant in EL.

Requirements & Attributes:

Grade 12

Valid Code C1 drivers’ licence

Relevant Fire Fighter experience

SAESI recognised qualifications

Fire fighter 1 (NFPA 1001)

Fire fighter 2 (NFPA 1001)

Hazmat Awareness (NFPA 472)

Hazmat Operational (NFPA 472)

First Aid Level 3 or Basic Ambulance Assistant (BAA)

Physically Fit

Willing to work shifts

Fax to 086 698 3337 before the 17th September 2018.

Note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.