Classifieds

FIRE FIGHTER

12 September 2018
classfied
SECURE SECURITY FIREFIGHTER 13 sept 2018 classfied

Suitably qualified individuals are invited to apply for FIRE FIGHTER position within our organisation based at a Global Manufacturing Plant in EL.

Requirements & Attributes:

  • Grade 12
  • Valid Code C1 drivers’ licence
  • Relevant Fire Fighter experience
  • SAESI recognised qualifications
  • Fire fighter 1 (NFPA 1001)
  • Fire fighter 2 (NFPA 1001)
  • Hazmat Awareness (NFPA 472)
  • Hazmat Operational (NFPA 472)
  • First Aid Level 3 or Basic Ambulance Assistant (BAA)
  • Physically Fit
  • Willing to work shifts

Fax to 086 698 3337 before the 17th September 2018.

Note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

 

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Two security officers assaulted a man before dragging him onto a bakkie
Cape Town community blockades itself in gang protest
X