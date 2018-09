LAERSKOOL KUSWAG

PERSONAL ASSISTANT

TO PRINCIPAL

(SGB POST)

REQUIREMENTS:

• Complete CV to be attached to application

• Copy of ID

• Previous experience in School Administration

• Experience in SA SAMS

• Efficient in taking minutes

• Proficiency in English

Send application to: The Principal Laerskool Kuswag

E-mail: admin@kuswagprim.co.za

ONLY SUCCESSFUL APPLICANTS WILL BE CONTACTED

CLOSING DATE: 14 SEPTEMBER 2018