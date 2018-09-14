Classifieds

2015 Hyundai Veloster 1.6

14 September 2018
Classifieds
2015 Hyundai Veloster 1.6 14 Sept 2018 Classifieds

2015 Hyundai Veloster 1.6

 22000km. 

R220 000.

Call Sipho  082 320 3262

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zondo rejects Guptas’ request to cross-examine witnesses
Thief with a sweet tooth dubbed sugar daddy caught on CCTV footage
X