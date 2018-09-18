Classifieds

SOUTHERNWOOD FOLEN COURT: Large/small room

18 September 2018

SOUTHERNWOOD FOLEN COURT

13 Elton Street.

Large Room R2350pm exc W&L.

Small Room R1700 excl W&L.

0603832759.

