Classifieds
SOUTHERNWOOD FOLEN COURT: Large/small room
18 September 2018
SOUTHERNWOOD FOLEN COURT
13 Elton Street.
Large Room R2350pm exc W&L.
Small Room R1700 excl W&L.
0603832759.
