IN MEMORIAM: Mthembisi Pinkerton Mjikeliso

In Loving Memory of

Mthembisi

Pinkerton Mjikeliso

11-12-1959 to 23-09-2017

The year since you passed away has been one of the toughest in our lives. From the day you drew your last breath, on the 23rd of September 2017, we have had to come to terms with a new reality – a reality that you are no longer with us.

You were our father, grandfather, uncle, husband, brother, provider and role model. You took the family name to foreign places and to heights previously unattained.

Though we miss you with each passing day, we will forever be grateful we were able to share all those fruitful, love-filled years with you and your departure has left a massive void.

We know the Lord God is with us and with your spirit. As the bible says in Revelations 14v13: “Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord … that they may rest from their labours, for their deeds follow them.”

We miss your tenderness, your love, your caring spirit, your humanity, your appetite for adventure, your sense of community, your diplomatic nature and nurturing spirit.

Your teachings will forever remain with us.

May your soul continue to rest in eternal peace Tshawe.

Dearly missed by your loving wife Dr Phumla Ngqakamba and your entire family.