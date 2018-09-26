Classifieds

FUNERAL NOTICE: Bandile Mafu

26 September 2018
Mr Bandile Mafu

Birth: 25.04.1953

Death: 18.09.2018

Funeral: 29.09.2018

Place: Fort Malan, Willowvale

Rest in peace Ngoza

