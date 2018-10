NOKHAYALETHU DORAH MANAYI is looking for Nkosikho Zwelendaba who is the biological father of Anothando Sibongokuhle Manayi.

The mother of the child is the late Bongiwe Manayi who used to live in King Williams Town.

If anyone has any information regarding this,please contact

T.C Sotshangane at Butterworth Child Welfare on 047 491 0115 during office hours