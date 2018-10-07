KFC Baobab Khulisani is looking for a driven Accountant who is ambitious; deadline driven; a team player and will be required to travel. The Accountant position will work closely with the other accountants and operations personnel and be responsible for day-to-day bookkeeping.

Requirements & Qualifications:

5 years accounting experience

Bachelors of Commerce in Accounting

Responsibilities and duties:

Financial and management accounting

Perform monthly, quarterly and annual accounting activities, coordination and completion of annual audits, reviewing financial reports/support as necessary

Analyse and report on financial status

Ensure compliance with Franchisor requirements

Oversee taxes and abide by taxation regulations

Ensure implementation/application of sound internal controls

Skills:

Reporting Skills

Excellent organisational, problem-solving, project management and communication skills

Advance computer skills in MS Office, Pastel software and databases

If you are this person and looking for a place in our team please email harvey@kfcbaobab.com