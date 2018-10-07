Accountant
KFC Baobab Khulisani is looking for a driven Accountant who is ambitious; deadline driven; a team player and will be required to travel. The Accountant position will work closely with the other accountants and operations personnel and be responsible for day-to-day bookkeeping.
Requirements & Qualifications:
- 5 years accounting experience
- Bachelors of Commerce in Accounting
Responsibilities and duties:
- Financial and management accounting
- Perform monthly, quarterly and annual accounting activities, coordination and completion of annual audits, reviewing financial reports/support as necessary
- Analyse and report on financial status
- Ensure compliance with Franchisor requirements
- Oversee taxes and abide by taxation regulations
- Ensure implementation/application of sound internal controls
Skills:
- Reporting Skills
- Excellent organisational, problem-solving, project management and communication skills
- Advance computer skills in MS Office, Pastel software and databases
If you are this person and looking for a place in our team please email harvey@kfcbaobab.com
