Logistics Manager

09 October 2018
Logistics Manager

Dukathole Brickworks has a vacancy available for a Logistics Manager based in Aliwal North

Principal Responsibilities:

  • Strategically plan and manage all logistics, transportation and customer services and functions related to this position
  • Manage all aspects of the delivery processes to customers, from Invoicing to final delivery to customer, ensuring all customer requirements are met
  • Timeously address all customer queries
  • Strict control, follow ups and collation of all signed POD’s.
  • Meet cost, productivity, accuracy and timeliness targets

Requirements/ Qualifications

  • +/- 3 to 5 years experience in Logistics Management  
  • Be able to work in a fast-paced work environment
  • Willing to work overtime
  • Excellent analytical; problem solving and organisational skills

Please forward CV to hr@dukbrick.co.za

