Logistics Manager

Dukathole Brickworks has a vacancy available for a Logistics Manager based in Aliwal North

Principal Responsibilities:

Strategically plan and manage all logistics, transportation and customer services and functions related to this position

Manage all aspects of the delivery processes to customers, from Invoicing to final delivery to customer, ensuring all customer requirements are met

Timeously address all customer queries

Strict control, follow ups and collation of all signed POD’s.

Meet cost, productivity, accuracy and timeliness targets

Requirements/ Qualifications

+/- 3 to 5 years experience in Logistics Management

Be able to work in a fast-paced work environment

Willing to work overtime

Excellent analytical; problem solving and organisational skills

Please forward CV to hr@dukbrick.co.za