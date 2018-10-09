Logistics Manager
Dukathole Brickworks has a vacancy available for a Logistics Manager based in Aliwal North
Principal Responsibilities:
- Strategically plan and manage all logistics, transportation and customer services and functions related to this position
- Manage all aspects of the delivery processes to customers, from Invoicing to final delivery to customer, ensuring all customer requirements are met
- Timeously address all customer queries
- Strict control, follow ups and collation of all signed POD’s.
- Meet cost, productivity, accuracy and timeliness targets
Requirements/ Qualifications
- +/- 3 to 5 years experience in Logistics Management
- Be able to work in a fast-paced work environment
- Willing to work overtime
- Excellent analytical; problem solving and organisational skills
