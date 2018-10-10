SICELITHEMBA

Funeral Services

seeks committed,

dedicated and well

organized person to apply for the following Company position.

Name of Post: Senior Revenue and Expenditure Administrator

Location

Flagstaff Head-Office

Salary Package:

R120 000.00 per annum and Staff Funeral Cover

Requirements:

Minimum qualification: Grade 12 Certificate, degree in Accounting or equivalent qualification and/or post graduate degree

Computer Literacy;

At least 1 year experience

Good interpersonal skills

Ability to motivate and lead team;

Able to work under pressure and overtime

Able to supervise other staff members.

Duties:

Ensure that all offices receive, records, balances & deposit all funds that are received on daily basis.

Ensure that revenue and expenditure procedures has been followed;

Accountable for cash received and expenditures at all times;

Administer the flow of receipt books for the company in all operational sites;

Ensure adherence to all internal finance controls;

Assist in enforcing compliance with all approved financial control systems by each employee of the company at all operational clusters & offices;

Assist in implementation of a consolidated reporting system on revenue made on a weekly & monthly basis by offices;

Provide the supporting services to all offices;

Ensure filling of revenue & expenditure documents in all offices;

Report to Corporate Manager any discrepancies on revenue & expenditure

Perform any other duties assigned to him/her by superiors.

NB: All candidates are to submit application letters together with CV’s certified copies of certificates and Identity Document to Sicelithemba Offices. P.O Box 650, Flagstaff,4810.

No faxed, emailed or late applications will be accepted. If you are not contacted within one (1) months after the closing date, please consider your application to be unsuccessful.

Closing date for the application will be

20th October 2018 at 16:00.

For further enquiries contact HR Office at

039 252 0525.