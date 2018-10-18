CONDOLENCES: Phakamisa Promise Simandla

Phakamisa Promise Simandla

Today we are reminded of your depature when you went to heaven.

We are also reminded of the wonderful life you lived loving us and taking care of us.

We wish your love and legacy can shine in us as we remember and honour you through our own lives.

May you forever rest in peace Jola Tholelomthwakazi.

From your wife, sister,brother, kids, daughter-in-law and grandchildren: Khuselo, Khanyile, Amyoli, Olothando, Lunje and Indabele.

Died:

19 October 1998.