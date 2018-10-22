Classifieds

Foundation Phase Educator

22 October 2018
Classified
Transkei primary school 22 October 2018 Classified

TRANSKEI PRIMARY SCHOOL

VACANT POST

Foundation Phase Educator
Governing Body Post

Good knowledge
and experience in
the teaching of:

  • Numeracy, Literacy and Afrikaans.
  • Proficiency in English is essential. Computer literate (including SASAMS).
  • Ability to coach sporting activities. Extra-murals: Swimming, Ball skills and Athletics.
  • SACE registered.

Apply by 13:00 on Friday,
2 November 2018.

Principal: Mr J. Munro
Email: tps@mthatha.co.za

or deliver to the school by hand
77 Victoria Street
Mthatha

Tel: 047 532 3118
Fax: 047 532 4445

The School Governing Body reserves the right not to fill this vacant post.

 

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pandemonium as taxi violence erupts in EL
Geyser cosy sparks revival fever
X