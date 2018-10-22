Foundation Phase Educator
TRANSKEI PRIMARY SCHOOL
VACANT POST
Foundation Phase Educator
Governing Body Post
Good knowledge
and experience in
the teaching of:
- Numeracy, Literacy and Afrikaans.
- Proficiency in English is essential. Computer literate (including SASAMS).
- Ability to coach sporting activities. Extra-murals: Swimming, Ball skills and Athletics.
- SACE registered.
Apply by 13:00 on Friday,
2 November 2018.
Principal: Mr J. Munro
Email: tps@mthatha.co.za
or deliver to the school by hand
77 Victoria Street
Mthatha
Tel: 047 532 3118
Fax: 047 532 4445
The School Governing Body reserves the right not to fill this vacant post.
