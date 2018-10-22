TRANSKEI PRIMARY SCHOOL

VACANT POST

Foundation Phase Educator

Governing Body Post

Good knowledge

and experience in

the teaching of:

Numeracy, Literacy and Afrikaans.

Proficiency in English is essential. Computer literate (including SASAMS).

Ability to coach sporting activities. Extra-murals: Swimming, Ball skills and Athletics.

SACE registered.

Apply by 13:00 on Friday,

2 November 2018.

Principal: Mr J. Munro

Email: tps@mthatha.co.za

or deliver to the school by hand

77 Victoria Street

Mthatha

Tel: 047 532 3118

Fax: 047 532 4445

The School Governing Body reserves the right not to fill this vacant post.