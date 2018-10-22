PHYSICAL SCIENCES / AFRIKAANS F.A.L.

PORT REX TECHNICAL

HIGH SCHOOL

The following

Governing Body Posts

exist for suitably

qualified candidates

from 1 January 2019.

TEACHER

1. PHYSICAL SCIENCES

Grade 10-12

Candidate must

have at least 5 years teaching experience at Grade 12 level. State extra-mural offerings.

TEACHER

2. AFRIKAANS F.A.L.

Grade 8 -12

State other subjects offered.

State extra-mural offerings.

Supply comprehensive

CV with references,

experience and

qualifications.

Closing date

for application:

MONDAY

19 NOVEMBER 2018

Submit to:

secretary@portrex.co.za

If applicant has not

been notified within

14 days, consider the

position filled.

THE GOVERNING

BODY RESERVES THE

RIGHT NOT TO FILL

THE POSITION