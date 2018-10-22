Classifieds

PHYSICAL SCIENCES / AFRIKAANS F.A.L.

22 October 2018
classified
Port Rex 22 October 2018 classified

PORT REX TECHNICAL
HIGH SCHOOL

The following
Governing Body Posts
exist for suitably
qualified candidates
from 1 January 2019.

TEACHER
1. PHYSICAL SCIENCES

  • Grade 10-12
  • Candidate must
    have at least 5 years
    teaching experience
    at Grade 12 level.
  • State extra-mural offerings.

TEACHER
2. AFRIKAANS F.A.L.

  • Grade 8 -12
  • State other subjects offered.
  • State extra-mural offerings.

Supply comprehensive
CV with references,
experience and
qualifications.

Closing date
for application:

MONDAY
19 NOVEMBER 2018

Submit to:
secretary@portrex.co.za

If applicant has not
been notified within
14 days, consider the
position filled.

THE GOVERNING
BODY RESERVES THE
RIGHT NOT TO FILL
THE POSITION

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pandemonium as taxi violence erupts in EL
Geyser cosy sparks revival fever
X