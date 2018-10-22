PHYSICAL SCIENCES / AFRIKAANS F.A.L.
PORT REX TECHNICAL
HIGH SCHOOL
The following
Governing Body Posts
exist for suitably
qualified candidates
from 1 January 2019.
TEACHER
1. PHYSICAL SCIENCES
- Grade 10-12
- Candidate must
have at least 5 years
teaching experience
at Grade 12 level.
- State extra-mural offerings.
TEACHER
2. AFRIKAANS F.A.L.
- Grade 8 -12
- State other subjects offered.
- State extra-mural offerings.
Supply comprehensive
CV with references,
experience and
qualifications.
Closing date
for application:
MONDAY
19 NOVEMBER 2018
Submit to:
secretary@portrex.co.za
If applicant has not
been notified within
14 days, consider the
position filled.
THE GOVERNING
BODY RESERVES THE
RIGHT NOT TO FILL
THE POSITION
