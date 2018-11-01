Classifieds

COVERIDGE: 3 bed house

01 November 2018

COVERIDGE:

3 bed house on a farm
rent is R6300,
deposit also R6300.
Excluding electricity and water.

Contact Nona
063 8266 838.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Police run as protesters chase them away
Alleged Dros rapist sent to psychiatric hospital for mental evaluation
X