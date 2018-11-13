Classifieds

Condolences: GRIFFITH MIKE

13 November 2018

GRIFFITH MIKE

Passed away peacefully at Hogsback on Friday 9/11/2018 after a short illness. Rest in peace.


Sincere condolences to Michelle, Laurel and Carole, Ken, Gertie and family.

