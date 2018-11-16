ACTIVE TOWING

- The following vehicles will be sold to defray costs should they not be collected and towing & storage costs paid in full within 7 days of this notice.

Ford Ranger HTY797EC, Opel Corsa DTJ633EC, Mazda HPL789EC, Mazda 323 BDG358EC, Toyota Co-rolla FBF416EC, Isuzu HBB707EC, Ford Ranger FF69GP, Merc Benz CSM984EC, Toyota Hi-lux FHN751EC, Jeep CYB844EC, Ford Focus FZP369EC, Tata Indigo FSR299EC, VW Polo HRF942EC, Ford Bantam HCJ981EC, Kia Rio FBW884EC, Toyota Avanza HFS352EC, Isu-zu HHK814EC, Honda Mobilio HLJ541EC, VW Polo HLZ824EC, VW Polo HSP674EC, Hyun-dai Accent HVB891EC, Toyota Yaris DRJ161EC, Hyundai ix35 CL02YC GP, Vw Polo FSK673EC, Hyundai i10 FTY752EC, Kia Rio HBB895EC, Mini Cooper FSD747CM, VW Jetta HKB723EC, Sprinter bus BHN835EC, Toyota Avanza FGT193EC, Opel Corsa FPC553EC, Chev Spark HGF229EC, Vw Golf NP123136, Nissan Al-mera HWC897EC, Vw Jetta CMK296EC, Ford Ranger HYS113EC, Re-nault Sandero HTZ082EC, Chev Aveo HDF885EC, Opel Corsa FLX614EC, Hyundai i20 HCN402EC, Volvo HJS144EC, Toyota Corolla HJC656EC, Toyota Runx DWH631EC.

For any queries please contact Wendy on 043- 726 0166 or our offices at Section A of Farm 807/35, Main Road, Gonubie, East London.