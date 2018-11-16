Network

Technicians

Job Description

Duties and

Responsibilities:

• Conducts surveys for wifi deployment.

• Install, configure and commission AP’s

• Perform routine maintenance tests for high sites

• Run and terminate cables for all radio equipment

• Documentation of all network elements

• Maintain and update the asset register

• Ability to use monitoring tools

• Abide to other duties assigned by the senior technicians. Skills

• Valid drivers license with a good record

• Strong written and verbal communication skills

• Willing to climb towers and buildings

• A good team player Remuneration – negotiable.

Additional Information:

This is a full-time position for a candidate based in Umtata, Eastern Cape. Knowledge of Umtata and surrounding areas is an added advantage.

Please send your CV to faith.rambire@brightwave.co.za