Network Technicians

Job Description
Duties and
Responsibilities:

• Conducts surveys for wifi deployment.
• Install, configure and commission AP’s
• Perform routine maintenance tests for high sites
• Run and terminate cables for all radio equipment
• Documentation of all network elements
• Maintain and update the asset register
• Ability to use monitoring tools
• Abide to other duties assigned by the senior technicians. Skills
• Valid drivers license with a good record
• Strong written and verbal communication skills
• Willing to climb towers and buildings
• A good team player Remuneration – negotiable.  

Additional Information:
This is a full-time position for a candidate based in Umtata, Eastern Cape. Knowledge of Umtata and surrounding areas is an added advantage.

Please send your CV to faith.rambire@brightwave.co.za

