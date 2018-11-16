Passionate and dynamic church musician sought

The Cathedral of St Michael and St George, Grahamstown (Makhanda)is looking for a Director of Music from 1 January 2019. This is a part time post, which might be combined e.g. with a post at Rhodes University,or teaching private music pupils. Remuneration is under review.

Duties include:

• directing the music and playing the organ for Cathedral worship;

• training and mentoring a group of young singers drawn from local government schools, who are members of the Makana Choir School as well as of the Cathedral choir.

Essential requirements are:

• a passion for promoting Church music in a diversity of styles and languages, as an integral part of the worship of Almighty God;

• at least three recent verifiable references, including from previous employer(s).

Relevant qualifications could include:

• appropriate music degree and/ or Fellowship (e.g. FRCO);

• experience in leading Anglican church music;

• experience in training school-going youngsters in singing and general musicianship;

• administrative competence.

Further details are available on our website www.grahamstowncathedral.org under “Music” and “Makana Choir School”, or contact the parish office at 045 622 2445, email admin@grahamstowncathedral.org.

Applications to The Churchwardens, Cathedral of St Michael & StGeorge

• Email to dean@grahamstowncathedral.org or

• Hand delivery to the Cathedral Office 108 High Street Grahamstown (Makhanda).

Each application must include:

• The applicant’s current contact addresses (email and telephonic);

• An up to date CV with certified copies of degrees and certificates attached;

• The names and contact addresses/contact details of THREE referees.

Closing date:

Monday, 26 November 2018The Cathedral reserves the right not to make an appointment. If an applicant has not been contacted by us by 15th December 2018, their application has been unsuccessful.