Passionate and dynamic church musician sought
The Cathedral of St Michael and St George, Grahamstown (Makhanda)is looking for a Director of Music from 1 January 2019. This is a part time post, which might be combined e.g. with a post at Rhodes University,or teaching private music pupils. Remuneration is under review.
Duties include:
• directing the music and playing the organ for Cathedral worship;
• training and mentoring a group of young singers drawn from local government schools, who are members of the Makana Choir School as well as of the Cathedral choir.
Essential requirements are:
• a passion for promoting Church music in a diversity of styles and languages, as an integral part of the worship of Almighty God;
• at least three recent verifiable references, including from previous employer(s).
Relevant qualifications could include:
• appropriate music degree and/ or Fellowship (e.g. FRCO);
• experience in leading Anglican church music;
• experience in training school-going youngsters in singing and general musicianship;
• administrative competence.
Further details are available on our website www.grahamstowncathedral.org under “Music” and “Makana Choir School”, or contact the parish office at 045 622 2445, email admin@grahamstowncathedral.org.
Applications to The Churchwardens, Cathedral of St Michael & StGeorge
• Email to dean@grahamstowncathedral.org or
• Hand delivery to the Cathedral Office 108 High Street Grahamstown (Makhanda).
Each application must include:
• The applicant’s current contact addresses (email and telephonic);
• An up to date CV with certified copies of degrees and certificates attached;
• The names and contact addresses/contact details of THREE referees.
Closing date:
Monday, 26 November 2018The Cathedral reserves the right not to make an appointment. If an applicant has not been contacted by us by 15th December 2018, their application has been unsuccessful.
