An established

building material

supplier is looking

for an experienced

warehouse &

logistics manager.

Responsibilities:

Manage all operations and admin of the warehousing & distribution functions.

Ensuring proper stock management and control.

Enforce safety and housekeeping programmes.

Ensuring relevant standards and procedures are adhered to.

Basic HR knowledge to conduct investigations and disciplinary hearings.

Maintain sound employer/employee relationships.

Build and maintain customer relationships.

Requirements:

Minimum of Matric with mathematics.

Minimum of 4yrs related management experience.

Drivers Licence (Code 10 and forklift license would be advantageous).

Must be computer literate with good Microsoft Excel skills.

Must be prepared to work overtime at short notice.

Recent contactable references.

Package:

Salary negotiated according to experience (R12k – R15k gross per month).

Annual 13th cheque at company’s discretion only.

Limited use of a company vehicle.

Please email a detailed CV with supporting documents to homejohn@mweb.co.za

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.