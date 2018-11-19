McClelland Adult Centre
McClelland Adult Centre is registered with the Department of Social Development as a Non-Profit Organization. It is a residential and protected workshop facility catering to the needs of the intellectually impaired community in the Eastern Cape.
The Mission and Vision of the Centre is to provide total residential care with protected workshop facilities for persons with intellectual disabilities in order to afford them the opportunity to develop to their maximum potential in a safe and protected environment whilst exercising their fundamental right to live with dignity.
ADVERTISEMENT: VACANCIES
The following vacancies exist at the Centre
Post
Requirements/Experience
1
Work Centre Instructors (2 posts)
Handwork (sewing, knitting, etc.) skills, basic administrative skills, training skills
2
Work Centre Supervisor
Administration, Staff Management, Drivers Licence, Development of work schedules and plans, Liaison with clients and customers. Marketing of goods
3
Registered Nurse
Administration, Staff Management, Drivers Licence, Qualified Registered Nurse. Overall management of well-being of residents. Provide basic medical care to residents, including administering of medication.
4
Centre Manager
This position will be responsible for the overall planning, development and management on the Centre, as well as implementation of Centre Programmes. Administration, Staff Management, Labour Relations, Fund Raising, Marketing, Knowledge of managing a residential facility, Management of an NPO/NGO will be an added advantage, Drivers Licence
Notes:
- Experience in dealing with Intellectually Impaired Adults with be an added advantage
- Applications which should as minimum contain a letter of application, CV and qualification certificates, must be emailed to sarietamaasdorp@gmail.com
- Should no response be received by 7 December 2018, please consider your application unsuccessful
- Applicants must please note that further checks will be conducted once they are shortlisted and that appointment is subject to positive outcomes on these check, which include qualification verification, reference check, back ground checks and criminal records verification.
- Without prejudice, correspondence will be limited to the short-listed candidates.
- Enquiries can be directed to Lizette De Lange-Peach (Manager)
Closing Date: 30 November 2018
