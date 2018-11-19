McClelland Adult Centre is registered with the Department of Social Development as a Non-Profit Organization. It is a residential and protected workshop facility catering to the needs of the intellectually impaired community in the Eastern Cape.

The Mission and Vision of the Centre is to provide total residential care with protected workshop facilities for persons with intellectual disabilities in order to afford them the opportunity to develop to their maximum potential in a safe and protected environment whilst exercising their fundamental right to live with dignity.

ADVERTISEMENT: VACANCIES

The following vacancies exist at the Centre

Post

Requirements/Experience

1

Work Centre Instructors (2 posts)

Handwork (sewing, knitting, etc.) skills, basic administrative skills, training skills

2

Work Centre Supervisor

Administration, Staff Management, Drivers Licence, Development of work schedules and plans, Liaison with clients and customers. Marketing of goods

3

Registered Nurse

Administration, Staff Management, Drivers Licence, Qualified Registered Nurse. Overall management of well-being of residents. Provide basic medical care to residents, including administering of medication.

4

Centre Manager

This position will be responsible for the overall planning, development and management on the Centre, as well as implementation of Centre Programmes. Administration, Staff Management, Labour Relations, Fund Raising, Marketing, Knowledge of managing a residential facility, Management of an NPO/NGO will be an added advantage, Drivers Licence