Hoërskool

Stutterheim

High School

Seeks an Educator to start

in January 2019 SGB Post

Afrikaans Eerste

Addisionele Taal

Gr 8 - 12

Closing Date:

30 November 2018

State other subjects that can be offered

Must be willing to assist with the extra mural programme

Requirements: Covering Letter, CV, certified copies of qualifications, SACE registration, PDP a necessity

Submit to:

The Principal,

Private Bag X1, Stutterheim, 4930

or

shsadmin@stutthigh.co.za