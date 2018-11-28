Funeral Notice : BRESLIN MARION (Nee Garnett)

BRESLIN MARION (Nee Garnett)

06-06-1946 – 22-11-2018 Marion passed away after a bravely fought battle with cancer. A beloved wife and mother, she will be remembered for her brilliant mind, her kindness, and her wicked sense of humour. She touched many in the course of her life, and will always be remembered. She is survived by her husband Tom, her children Gillian and Andrew, and her sister Gillian Halfon and family.

A funeral Mass will be held on at 2pm on Friday the 30th of November at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 20 Main Rd, Gonubie.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a charity of your choosing.