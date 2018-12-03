Classifieds

AFRIKAANS Teacher

03 December 2018

AFRIKAANS Teacher

Gr 9 -12. Hours 7:40am  1: 55pm. Salary R12500, Closing date 7th December 2018.

Email CV to principal@bellafides.co.za.

