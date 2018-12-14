CONDOLENCES: GERNETZKY

GERNETZKY

The family of the late Margrete Gernetzky would like to express their heartfelt thanks for prayers, meals, phone calls, visits, WhatsApp messages, Facebook messages and to all who attended the memorial service. Your kindness and support during this time of loss is greatly appreciated. She will be sorely missed but the beautiful memories we have of her will remain in our hearts forever.

Peter Elize Jenny Mike Lynette Mark Natalie Kristin Rowan Russell Lindsay Jared Sheree Adrian and Emily.