“Thank You” Say the ex-Trainees of Holy Cross Hospital “

The Saturday of the 15th November 2018 was a most exciting and memorable day when the above mentioned Trainees were saying the above mentioned words. The event was held at Holy Cross Hospital in the O.R Tambo District. The group of nurses who initiated and sponsored this wonderful event were those that underwent training between 1986 and 1990. These nurses hold various high positions in different divisions of Health Department in the Eastern Cape and K.Z.N. For various reasons not all of the group were able to attend, but it is notable that one of them came from abroad to grace the occasion. Their mentors were invited though they also could not all attend.

Theme of the day: Adopt a child for a day with love, we can make the world a better place.

The program was divided into two phases, i.e speeches and presentations to the mentors, whom they referred to as “Elders”. Presentation of the toys to admitted children. It was not only an exciting re-union but also a touchy event that was experienced by all those that were present on the day.

To the organizers of the event the elders say “Congratulations, thank you girls for the wonderful gesture. Do continue to strive so as to ultimately reach your heights.” Sincere gratitude goes to the management of O.R. Tambo District and Holy Cross Hospital for enabling this event to take place. Nangamso.

By Retired Mentor - Mthatha