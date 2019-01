LOST /

MISSING

FEMALE JACK RUSSEL

HER NAME IS CARLING.

SHE WENT MISSING

ON THE 31.12.2018

9 LINARIA DRIVE

VINCENT HEIGHTS

SHE HAS A RECENT

SCAR ON HER SIDE

R5000

REWARD OFFERED

IF FOUND CONTACT

MATHEW SPARG

0835577629

OR

WAYNE SPARG

0731557999