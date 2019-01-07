Classifieds

CONDOLENCES: GRIFFITH JOY

07 January 2019

GRIFFITH:- JOY

of Stirling Lodge, East London,
passed away on 03.01.2019 in her 85th year.

Sadly missed by her children Pam & Miguel Dick & Allison, Muffy, Grandchildren Roger, Liesel, Mile, Johann & Daniel, Sister Bunny & Families.

