CONDOLENCES: SAMWORTH COLLEEN JOY (COL)

07 January 2019

SAMWORTH:- COLLEEN JOY (COL)

of Cintsa East, passed away on 05.01.2019 in her 88th year.

Sadly missed by her children Janine & Ernst, Wendy & Gary, Gilly & Phillip, Penny & Byron, Lauren & Leon, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren & Fami-lies.

