CONDOLENCES: VAN DER MERWE:- CATHRYN MARION (CATHY)

07 January 2019

VAN DER MERWE:- CATHRYN MARION (CATHY)

of Kidds, Beach, passed away on 04.01.2018 in her 57th year.

Sadly missed by her loving husband husband Anthony & family.

