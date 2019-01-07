Classifieds

IN MEMORIAM: HECHTER (WHITTAL) HEATHER

07 January 2019

HECHTER (WHITTAL) HEATHER:

Left us suddenly three years ago on 08 Jan 2016.

Precious memories, how they linger.

Remembered by Phillip, Michele, Carolyn Bradley, Dylan and Sarah.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Two people killed in Pretoria train crash
‘You guys are missing the point!’ Twitter reacts to Siya Kolisi’s ...
X